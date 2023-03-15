OpenAI Releases More Powerful AI Named GPT-4

Unlike OpenAI’s previous AI, the GPT-4 can process up to 25,000 words and even understand and respond to images

If you are someone that was impressed by using ChatGPT? Get ready to be blown off since ChatGPT creators ‘OpenAI’ have finally announced the launch of their new AI version, named the GPT-4.

Up until now, ChatGPT was powered by the GPT-3.5, the performance of which is not even comparable to what the GPT-4 brings on the table. According to OpenAI, the ChatGPT powered by GPT-4, will be able to process up to 25,000 words and even understand and respond to images.

What this means is that you can simply provide the GPT-4 with an image of your ingredients and ask it to create a recipe. The Chatbot will then analyze the picture and come up with a detailed description of your recipe. Guess we should add ‘cookbook writers’ into the list of jobs AI will probably take over?

Significantly accurate and powerful than the last version, the GPT-4 is trained on a much larger database. Microsoft CEO Bill Gates, after using the GPT-4, said that he is now a fan of ChatGPT.

Working over six months on a number of different safety features, OpenAI still warns users that the GPT-4 may be prone to sharing wrong information at certain times. The company also stated that the AI can also ‘hallucinate’ at times, meaning that it can create completely untrue facts and make reasoning errors.

Already being used as an integrated on the Microsoft Bing browser, the GPT-4 is now available for ChatGPT Plus subscribers. A subscription that can be taken up in just $20.

