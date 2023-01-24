Oppo is Launching its First Ever Flip Phone Next Month

Named the Find N2 Flip is rumored to be released at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 set to kick off towards the end of February

Oppo is rumored to be launching its first ever flip phone next month. Named the ‘Find N2 Flip’, the flip phone will reportedly be launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 taking place at the end of February.

This news was revealed by tipster ‘Snoopy Tech’, who also shared images of the Find N2 Flip alongside a specification sheet.

According to the specification sheets, the Find N2 Flip will include a 6.8-inch foldable AMOLED display with 1080p+ resolution (2520 x 1080 pixels), a 21:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 403 PPI pixel density.

The back side of the Find N2 Flip features a 3.26-inch AMOLED display, with a 720 x 382 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Displays on both the front and backside of this device are built using gorilla glass.

The Find N2 Flip is reported to have the largest outer screen amongst all other flip phones in the market right now.

Running on Android 13, the Find N2 Flip features a Dimensity 9000+ chipset, has 256 GB of storage and comes in two different variations (8 GB/16 GB) of LPDDR5 RAM.

Weighing 191 grams and measuring 160.6 x 75.2 x 7.85mm, the N2 Flip will be available in two colors, namely the Astral Black and Moonlit Purple.

Oppo is yet to reveal the price of the Find N2 Flip, what are your guesses, tell us in the comments below!

