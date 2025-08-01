By Areeba Ahmed ⏐ 13 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Overseas Pakistanis Can Now Purchase Cars In Pakistan Via Mcb Roshan Apni Car

MCB Bank has launched Roshan Apni Car, a dedicated car financing facility for Roshan Digital Account (RDA) account holders, which allows Overseas Pakistanis to buy and gift new or used cars to their relatives in Pakistan without the burden of local formalities.

This special program allows overseas Pakistani’s to book and purchase a car without the hassle of dealing with local car dealers and companies.

Moreover, this program provides various advantages, such as reduced financing rates over conventional car loans, in-home delivery of cars to the preferred nominee, and insurance packages with lower premiums and added benefits like roadside assistance.

Applicants also have nominee convenience, where they can name spouses, parents, or siblings as nominees, and opt for both lien and non-lien financing for new or used vehicles.

Application Process

The process is easy and consists of four steps:

  • Create a Roshan Digital Account if not already been created.
  • Go to the Roshan Apni Car portal to choose the desired car and financing package.
  • The third step is to designate a nominee and fill in the necessary documents.
  • Finally, the financing will be processed by MCB, and the car will be delivered to the nominee’s doorstep.
  • To seek guidance, applicants may reach the MCB Helpline on +92 42 111-000-622.

This scheme offers a safe, efficient, and easy means for non-resident Pakistanis to assist their dependents with reliable transport, thus bypassing the intricacies involved in local buying mechanisms.

For updates, conditions, and terms, applicants are requested to visit MCB Bank’s official website or contact the helpline.

Areeba Ahmed

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

