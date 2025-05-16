Pakistan Mobile imports rocked with sharp decline

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s telecom sector is hit with negative mobile import growth as reported by the FBR data. Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.254 billion in the first ten months (July-April) of the 2024-25 fiscal year, marking a negative growth of 14.21 percent compared to $1.462 billion during the same period in 2023-24.

In terms of Pakistani rupees, the total value of mobile phone imports stood at Rs349.7663 billion during the first ten months of fiscal year 2024-25. This represents a 15.57 percent decline when compared to Rs414.374 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

For the entire fiscal year 2023-24, Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.898 billion, up from $570.071 million in the fiscal year 2022-23. This reflects a significant year-on-year (YoY) increase, despite the recent decline in imports in FY 2024-25.

On a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, Pakistan’s mobile phone imports saw a 3.96 percent decrease, totaling $125.119 million in April 2025, compared to $130.274 million in March 2025. This is a 22.47 percent decrease YoY when compared to $161.384 million in April 2024.

Overall telecom imports into Pakistan stood at $1.729 billion during the first ten months of fiscal year 2024-25, reflecting a negative growth of 5.75 percent when compared to $1.834 billion during the same period of the previous fiscal year.

However, telecom imports showed growth on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, decreasing by 8.69 percent in April 2025, amounting to $173.930 million, compared to $190.486 million in March 2025. On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, overall telecom imports decreased by 17.80 percent compared to $211.589 million in April 2024.