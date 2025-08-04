Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima, has announced that Pakistan is preparing for a nationwide 5G launch, which will be rolled out after doubling the country’s internet spectrum. Speaking about the progress, she revealed that Pakistan’s last spectrum auction took place in 2014 during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, and since then, the country has been operating on 274 MHz of spectrum.

“We are preparing to auction double the current internet spectrum, which will significantly enhance digital connectivity across the nation,” said Shaza Fatima.

She emphasized that once a few remaining hurdles are cleared, Pakistan will move towards launching 5G services.

Highlighting infrastructure development, the IT Minister mentioned that Pakistan is already connected to seven submarine cables, with plans to link three more submarine cables in the near future. Additionally, by the end of this year, the world’s largest submarine cable will be connected to Pakistan, which will further boost the country’s internet capacity.

To promote digital inclusion, the government is working on a policy that will enable citizens to purchase smartphones through easy installment plans. Furthermore, under the DigiSkills program, 100,000 individuals received training in the past year, and a new plan aims to train one million students in Artificial Intelligence (AI) this year.

Shaza Fatima also stressed the importance of women’s participation in the digital economy, highlighting that Pakistani women are hardworking and talented. She reiterated the government’s commitment to making all public spaces safe for women, ensuring their active role in the digital transformation of the country.