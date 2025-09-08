Federal Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, during her visit to China, oversaw the signing of several important MoUs between Pakistan and China on emerging technologies and digital cooperation. The agreements were finalized at the second Pakistan-China B2B conference, aimed at strengthening collaboration and boosting investment between the two countries.

These MoUs reflect Pakistan’s growing focus on emerging technologies and the promotion of digital cooperation in partnership with China. They cover areas such as government-to-government collaboration, fiberisation, capacity building, skill development, and the establishment of modern data centers in Pakistan.

Key MoUs Signed

Ministry of IT and Telecom & MIIT (China): Cooperation in emerging technologies (G2G)

Huawei Technologies & NTC Pakistan: Collaboration on fiberization and government connectivity (G2B)

Alibaba International Digital Commerce & Ignite: Capacity building and cooperation (G2B)

Ministry of IT and Telecom & Pak-China Investment Company Limited (PCICL): Strategic cooperation (G2B)

Ministry of IT and Telecom & ZTE: Training and skill development for youth (G2B)

Ministry of IT and Telecom & China Submarine Cable Construction Company Limited (CSCC): Collaboration on connectivity (G2B)

Ministry of IT and Telecom & Guodong Group: Strategic partnership (G2B)

Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) & Shanghai Lingang International Data Industry Institute (SHLID): Digital industry cooperation (G2B)

ZTE & SKY47: Agreement on data centers, marking a milestone in establishing modern facilities in Pakistan (G2B)

These agreements highlight Pakistan’s commitment to working with China in advancing emerging technologies and strengthening digital cooperation. They are also expected to pave the way for enhanced investment, innovation, and capacity building in the country’s technology sector.