Pakistan asks Huawei for help in setting up media technology university

The government is looking forward to establish a media technology university, and in this regard, it has approached tech powerhouse Huawei for assistance.

As reported by Daily Times, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain discussed cooperation with Huawei Technologies delegation in the realm of digitalization and effective implementation of e-governance in the different government institutions of Pakistan.

In a meeting with the delegation of senior representatives from Huawei Technologies led by Vice President for Middle East region Space Lee, he appreciated Huawei’s contribution for the development of ICT industry in Pakistan.

He said that the government’s plan for a paperless official working environment was being pursued vigorously. Emphasizing the need to follow e-governance, he said that all-out efforts would be made for provision of broadband and internet services aiming at a broader outreach, both for the general public and the government.

The minister also apprised the delegation about the government’s initiative to establish a media technology university and said that Huawei’s cooperation would be welcomed in making state-of-the-art and technically well-equipped modern education institutions.

The delegation briefed the minister in detail on various investment projects being undertaken by Huawei Technologies in Pakistan. They assured the minister that Huawei would continue to introduce its secure and reliable solutions and latest technologies to Pakistan.