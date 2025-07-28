Pakistan China Remote Satellite Launching On This Date

Authorities are set to launch the Pakistan-China Remote Satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center on July 31, marking a major milestone in bilateral space collaboration and national development.

According to a Suparco spokesperson, the Pakistan-China Remote Satellite will aid in crop monitoring, accurate agricultural data collection, and urban planning. It will also enhance early warning systems for natural disasters, including floods, earthquakes, and landslides.

The satellite will play a vital role in tracking glacier melting and deforestation, while also supporting the monitoring of key national initiatives such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

This addition to Pakistan’s satellite fleet—alongside PRSS-1 and EO-1—will further strengthen the country’s capabilities in environmental observation and natural resource management.

Officials highlighted that the mission aligns with Suparco’s Vision 2047 and supports the national space policy aimed at leveraging technology for sustainable growth and development.

In January 2025, Pakistan launched its first fully indigenous satellite, EO-1, developed by local engineers and scientists. It was designed for agriculture, disaster monitoring, and environmental analysis, demonstrating Pakistan’s growing self-reliance in space technology.

The launch of the Pakistan-China Remote Satellite is yet another step forward in using space-based solutions to advance national interests, resilience, and global recognition.