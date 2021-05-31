Pakistan, China to jointly conduct research on materials technology

Pakistan and China will be joining hands over a set of intriguing projects in the domain of materials technology.

University of Science and Technology Beijing (USTB) has reportedly proposed the idea that the CPEC Research Institute of Materials Technology should train professional talents for CPEC infrastructure projects.

As reported by Daily Times, academicians, experts and professors from USTB will work together to develop training programs for various materials used in CPEC projects.

In the early stage of the project, teachers, students and technical personnel in Pakistani universities will be provided with guidance on material research methods through sharing teaching videos, holding bilateral conferences and conducting research tutoring work, so as to improve their professional competence.

Earlier, 52 Pakistani students studying at USTB received a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi encouraged the students to communicate more with their Chinese peers and join hands with youth from all countries to contribute to promoting people-to-people connectivity and building a community with a shared future for humanity.

The letter evoked a warm response among Pakistani students in China and laid a foundation for connectivity between USTB and Pakistani academic institutions.

Coinciding the 70th anniversary of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties, USTB initiated CPEC Research Institute of Materials Technology to train professional talents for CPEC infrastructure projects.

The materials science of USTB is a world-class discipline with long-history and has developed various high-performance materials for BRI projects.

At the same time, USTB has also trained a number of Pakistani students, who have not only learned professional knowledge, but also become a bridge of friendship between Pakistan and China.