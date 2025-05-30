Pakistan Crypto Council to Convene High-Level Meeting on Crypto Rules

The Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) is set to hold a crucial meeting on Monday, June 2, 2025, focusing on digital currency regulations and the establishment of the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority. Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, will chair the session.







The upcoming meeting will act as a key platform to examine the country’s evolving legal and regulatory environment for digital currencies and blockchain technologies. Bilal Bin Saqib, Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Blockchain and Crypto, will attend in his role as CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council.

The session will bring together top officials, including the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), and Secretaries from the Law & Justice Division and the Ministry of IT & Telecommunication.

A central topic on the agenda is the proposed creation of the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA)—an independent body that would regulate and oversee the digital finance and cryptocurrency sector in line with international standards and tech advancements.







The Council will also explore ways to establish a transparent and secure regulatory environment that encourages innovation while protecting investors and supporting financial inclusion.

This high-level meeting underscores the government’s strategic push to build a future-proof financial system, ensuring regulatory clarity and economic stability in Pakistan’s digital asset ecosystem.