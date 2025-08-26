In a bid to modernize trade operations and boost efficiency, Pakistan’s customs system is embracing cutting-edge technology. The move to AI-driven verification and assessment aims to minimize delays, streamline procedures, and provide traders with faster, more transparent services. Experts say such reforms not only facilitate business growth but also strengthen revenue collection and reduce opportunities for smuggling.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed customs authorities to adopt international best practices and reduce administrative bottlenecks in import and export operations. He emphasized that simplifying customs procedures will enhance business ease, attract investment, and support trade expansion, making it a priority for the government to ensure smooth implementation of these reforms.

The reforms include the introduction of a faceless assessment mechanism and empowering independent officers to hear appeals on reassessment, thereby ensuring fairness and neutrality. AI-enabled scanners have already started reducing cargo clearance time, while the newly planned AI-based Risk Management System will further improve efficiency and security. These measures have contributed to a decrease in smuggling and illegal transportation of goods, encouraging more businesses to use the formal customs process.

Officials also shared that systematic planning at ports is underway to expedite cargo handling and ensure goods reach their destinations swiftly. The Prime Minister chaired the review meeting, attended by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and other senior officials. He stressed the importance of close coordination among all relevant institutions to implement reforms effectively for the benefit of Pakistan’s economy and trade sector.