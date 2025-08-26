By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Sets Up Digital Authority Under Landmark Law Announces Key Appointments

In a bid to modernize trade operations and boost efficiency, Pakistan’s customs system is embracing cutting-edge technology. The move to AI-driven verification and assessment aims to minimize delays, streamline procedures, and provide traders with faster, more transparent services. Experts say such reforms not only facilitate business growth but also strengthen revenue collection and reduce opportunities for smuggling.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed customs authorities to adopt international best practices and reduce administrative bottlenecks in import and export operations. He emphasized that simplifying customs procedures will enhance business ease, attract investment, and support trade expansion, making it a priority for the government to ensure smooth implementation of these reforms.

The reforms include the introduction of a faceless assessment mechanism and empowering independent officers to hear appeals on reassessment, thereby ensuring fairness and neutrality. AI-enabled scanners have already started reducing cargo clearance time, while the newly planned AI-based Risk Management System will further improve efficiency and security. These measures have contributed to a decrease in smuggling and illegal transportation of goods, encouraging more businesses to use the formal customs process.

Officials also shared that systematic planning at ports is underway to expedite cargo handling and ensure goods reach their destinations swiftly. The Prime Minister chaired the review meeting, attended by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and other senior officials. He stressed the importance of close coordination among all relevant institutions to implement reforms effectively for the benefit of Pakistan’s economy and trade sector.

 

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Spotify
Spotify Introduces Direct Messaging to Share Songs Instantly
Sbp Rolls Out Prism Payment System
SBP Opens Fintech Sandbox for Innovative Solutions
P@sha
AI Adoption Reduces Hiring in Pakistan’s IT Sector
Us Studio Unearths Fossilised Dinosaur Game Turok At Gamescom
US Studio Unearths Fossilised Dinosaur Game Turok at Gamescom
Punjab To Implement Second Phase Of Teacher Rationalisation Policy
Punjab to Implement Second Phase of Teacher Rationalisation Policy
Auto Financing Hits Rs276 6bn But Loan Cap And Car Prices Raise Concerns
Auto Loans in Pakistan Rise 25% in July 2025
Kp College Privatization Plan To Hand Over 55 Public Institutions
KP College Privatization Plan to Hand Over 55 Public Institutions
Pak Us It Cooperation Deepens As Us Charge Daffaires Calls On It Minister
Pak US IT Cooperation Deepens as US Chargé d’Affaires Calls on IT Minister
Nvidia Showcases Jetson Thor Capable Of Running Generative Ai Robots
NVIDIA Showcases Jetson Thor Capable of Running Generative AI Robots
Punjab Bans Govt Teachers From Private School Jobs
Punjab Bans Govt Teachers from Private School Jobs
Sbp Selects Design For New Currency Notes
Pakistan Sees 59% Jump in July Foreign Inflows
Google Purges Malicious Apps From Play Store After 19m Downloads
Google Purges Malicious Apps from Play Store After 19M Downloads
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Launched with 10.9-Inch Display and 8,000mAh Battery