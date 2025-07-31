Internet users across Pakistan are currently facing widespread service disruptions and slowdowns, with several Internet Service Providers (ISPs), including Nayatel and PTCL, confirming large-scale connectivity issues.

According to a notification from Nayatel’s Technical Assistance Center, the ongoing internet problems stem from multiple overlapping issues, impacting both international internet traffic and several major online services.

Key Areas of Disruption Identified:

Eastbound Traffic Issues:

One of Nayatel’s upstream providers is experiencing technical problems, causing slow speeds and unstable connections for users accessing international websites and services.

Microsoft Services Outage:

Core Microsoft applications like Outlook, Microsoft Teams, and OneDrive are currently experiencing nationwide disruptions, adding to user frustration.

Cloudflare-Hosted Services Unreachable:

Numerous websites and applications using Cloudflare’s infrastructure are either responding slowly or not loading at all.

Users have also reported that the tech media house “Techjuice” is not opening properly and is sluggish due to the ongoing internet disruptions.

Nayatel has clarified that while these issues are separate, they are occurring simultaneously, amplifying the impact across the country. Other ISPs have echoed similar complaints, indicating that the disruption is not isolated to a single provider or region.

Technical teams from various ISPs and affected service providers are actively working to identify and resolve the root causes. However, no official timeline has been given for when full connectivity and service reliability will be restored.