Pakistan Inks Historic Oil Deal With U S Ending Middle East Reliance

In a landmark energy shift, Pakistan has officially entered the American oil market. This move might signal an onset of new global shifts: breaking away from decades of dependence on Middle Eastern crude. Karachi-based Cnergyico has confirmed its first-ever purchase of U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, to be delivered in October.

This groundbreaking shipment of 1 million barrels, sourced from Houston, Texas, is expected to dock in Karachi in the second half of October. Cnergyico’s Vice Chairman, Usama Qureshi, called it a “test spot cargo” under a broader umbrella agreement with global commodities giant Vitol.

“If it’s commercially viable, we could scale to one cargo a month,” Qureshi told media, emphasizing the oil is not for resale but for domestic refining.

Why This U.S. Crude Oil Deal Is a Global Shift

This oil deal follows a string of high-level trade negotiations that began in April, shortly after former U.S. President Donald Trump threatened a 29% tariff on Pakistani imports. The U.S. has since settled on a 19% tariff, but the trade dialogue sparked momentum for strategic energy diversification.

Behind the scenes, Pakistan’s finance and petroleum ministries have been nudging local refiners to explore American crude imports, signaling a willingness to restructure the nation’s entire fuel supply chain.

“Gross refining margins are on par with Gulf grades,” Qureshi added. “No blending or refinery adjustments are required.”

The End of Middle East Oil Monopolies?

Cnergyico is Pakistan’s largest refiner with a 156,000 barrels-per-day capacity. It operates the nation’s only single-point mooring terminal, enabling large tanker imports that most local refiners can’t handle. Plans are also underway to install a second offshore terminal and upgrade its infrastructure over the next five years.

Currently, Pakistan imports nearly 100% of its oil from Gulf nations, amounting to $11.3 billion in 2025, a fifth of its entire import bill. The new U.S. deal could permanently diversify sourcing, shielding the country from Gulf market volatility.