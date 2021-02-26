Pakistan is now the world’s third-largest contributor of online labor

With a booming tech-savvy population and a rapidly increasing interest in digital freelancing, Pakistan has risen through the ranks to become the third-largest contributor of technical manpower in the world.

The development comes courtesy of a report published by the International Labor Organization (ILO), according to which Pakistan now ranks 3rd in the world in terms of the amount of technical labor purveyed for online services.

Entitled The role of digital labor platforms in transforming the world of work, the report covers a client pool based in developed countries, with the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom (UK), Australia, and Canada as the top demanding countries.

Software development and technology were the most sought-after occupations, and other areas like translation, financial, and design and software development services were also in high demand.

In contrast to the demand for work on these platforms, the supply of labor originated mainly from a number of developing countries including Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Ukraine in particular, apart from the UK and the USA.

The report also reveals that the participation of women on online web-based platforms for work during 2020 was the lowest in India (21 percent), and moderately high in Ukraine (39 percent) and the USA (41 percent).