Pakistan Launches The First Electric Taxi In Islamabad

Usman Aslam

In recent news, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change of Pakistan, Malik Amin Aslam, officially launched Pakistan’s first Electric Taxi (or e-Taxi) to ensure PM Imran Khan’s vision for a Clean Green Pakistan.

According to Amin Aslam, these e-taxis would bring about an Rs. 12,000 budget savings for the driver and this would even lead to a saving of Rs. 2 billion in terms of oil import bill.

According to the company behind the e-taxi, the vehicle can travel up to 250km easily with a fully charged battery. Moreover, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nang Rong, stated the following:
“On bilateral cooperation on ecological environmental protection. Highly appreciate Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Clean&Green Pakistan Campaign and 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Programme.”

A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

