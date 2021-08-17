Pakistan Launches The First Electric Taxi In Islamabad

In recent news, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change of Pakistan, Malik Amin Aslam, officially launched Pakistan’s first Electric Taxi (or e-Taxi) to ensure PM Imran Khan’s vision for a Clean Green Pakistan.

According to Amin Aslam, these e-taxis would bring about an Rs. 12,000 budget savings for the driver and this would even lead to a saving of Rs. 2 billion in terms of oil import bill.

SAPM @aminattock addresses a launching ceremony of e-Taxi for Northern Areas system as a part of PM Imran Khan's vision for #CleanGreenPakistan at a local hotel in Islamabad on August 15, 2021. pic.twitter.com/R76csURZ1h — Ministry of Climate Change, Govt of Pakistan (@ClimateChangePK) August 16, 2021

According to the company behind the e-taxi, the vehicle can travel up to 250km easily with a fully charged battery. Moreover, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nang Rong, stated the following:

“On bilateral cooperation on ecological environmental protection. Highly appreciate Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Clean&Green Pakistan Campaign and 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Programme.”