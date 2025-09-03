Pakistan is falling behind much of South Asia in digital connectivity, ranking near the bottom worldwide for both mobile and fixed broadband speeds, according to the latest global index.

The data shows Pakistan standing at 98th place in mobile internet performance, where users see average download speeds of just 25 Mbps. The contrast with regional peers is stark. India has climbed to 27th in the same category, Sri Lanka sits at 78, while Bangladesh holds the 92nd spot.

The situation for fixed broadband looks even worse. Pakistan ranks 144th globally, with speeds averaging only 18 Mbps. In comparison, India is positioned at 99, Bangladesh at 98, and Sri Lanka at 164.

The global benchmarks highlight the gap. Average mobile internet speeds worldwide are close to 60 Mbps, while fixed broadband averages around 100 Mbps.

Analysts argue that these numbers underscore Pakistan’s urgent need for digital progress. Improving internet speeds and reliability, they say, is no longer a matter of convenience but a necessity. Stronger infrastructure could drive growth across the economy, education, and the IT sector, areas where Pakistan is struggling to stay competitive.