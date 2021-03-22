Pakistan records current account surplus of $881 million against a deficit of $2,741 million last year

“During Jul-Feb FY21, the current account remained in a surplus of $881 million, against a deficit of $2,741 million during Jul-Feb FY20”, announced the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Sunday. In other words, the country’s closing current account deficit figure was recorded as positive for the last 8 months of the current fiscal year compared to the previous one.

The state bank credits the surplus to growth in the worker’s remittances and “a sustained recovery in exports since Nov20 in year-on-year terms, which more than offset the increase in imports due to domestic food shortages and recovering economic activity.”

The worker remittances, which comprise the Pakistani freelancers’ earnings and funds transferred by overseas Pakistanis, and were attributed by the SBP as a key reason behind the surplus, also grew from $15 billion to $18.7 billion. The official data and figures released by the State bank are available here.

Read More: SBP will now allow digital account opening