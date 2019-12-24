Pakistan telecommunication authority all ready for upgrading to automated system for monitoring Telecom QoS

PTA (Pakistan Telecommunication Authority) has recently planned to obtain automatic QoS (quality of services) tool. These tools will help the organization in monitoring, performing field tests and benchmarking the communication services by different mobile phone operators in Pakistan.

These new QoS tools will help PTA in analyzing the service quality for video and audio services along with the voice quality of different cellular services.

As per the documents released by PTA, this automated system should be able to assure the QoS KPIs for a great number of mobile operators via various benchmarking and testing techniques. This will also help PTA in assessing over 5 different cellular operators simultaneously. The objective is to offer high-end user experience via benchmarking telecom devices, mobile networks, and technologies used for wireless like provision of 2G/3G/4G bands.

The system has the potential to analyze and collect data modules that benchmark the quality of services KPIs for voice, SMS and data for five different operators. Not just that, it has the capability of expansion for more operators as per requirement.

It will support testing that is an application-based such as twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, etc and will promote different cellular devices from multiple vendors. The system is however not just limited to mobile phones, MiniCard, and modems.

The system must load Google Maps, Geo Maps, and network files. It should also be able to change the file in any network like KMZ, KML, CSV, and text, etc.

Here is a list of the KPIs parameter that should be met by data collection and post-processing tools:

Grade of Services Network Downtime Inter System handover The success rate for SMS Connection time for cell Session abnormal release rate End-to-End SMS delivery time The success rate of RAB/E-RAB The completion ratio of cell Strength of signals (RSP and RSCP) The Inter System Handover Rate of Data Throughput (3G and 4G) The Call Completion ratio.



The QoS system is required to test the entire quality of services KPIs and it should support every telecom technology like GSM (Global System for Mobile), CDMA (Code Division Multiple Access), WCDMA (Wideband Code Division Multiple Access), HSPA+ (High-Speed Download Packet Access), LTE (Long Term Evolution), VoLTE (Voice over Long Term Evolution), LTE-Advanced (Long Term Evolution- Advanced), 2nd, 3rd, 4th generation wireless technologies with all the spectrums, the aggregation of carrier in non-contagious or contagious spectrum, and should be able to upgrade into 5G as per requirement of PTA

