Pakistan Wins Gold At International Science Olympiad In Historic First

Pakistan has achieved a significant milestone by securing its first-ever Gold Medal at the prestigious International Science Olympiad.

Abdul Raffay Paracha, a student from Siddique Public School, earned the Gold at the 35th International Biology Olympiad (IBO) held in the Philippines from July 20 to 27, making history for the nation.

This victory marks a proud moment under the Pakistan Gold Medal International Science Olympiad campaign led by the STEM Careers Programme; a collaboration between the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS).

The Pakistani team was guided by Dr. Asma Imran and Dr. Asma Rehman of the National Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (NIBGE), a PIEAS and Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) constituent institute.

Other Notable Achievements by Team Pakistan at IBO 2025

In addition to the Gold, Ms. Ayyan Aslam from Government College University, Lahore, received an Honourable Mention. The team also included Ms. Sadia Zulfiqar from Siddique Public School, Rawalpindi, and Mr. Arooj Fatima of Fusion College, Shakargarh, Narowal.

PIEAS, under PAEC, annually organizes the National Science Talent Contest (NSTC) in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics. The NSTC evolved from the National Physics Talent Contest, which began in 1995 and has run consistently since 2003.

Pakistan began participating in the International Physics Olympiad in 2001, followed by the Mathematics Olympiad in 2005, and the Biology and Chemistry Olympiads in 2006. Since then, over 380 students have represented the country in these global competitions, collectively winning 140 medals.

More than 4,500 young science talents have benefited from training at over 240 camps organized at HEC partner institutes nationwide.

This landmark achievement in the Pakistan Gold Medal International Science Olympiad journey has ignited national pride and sets a new benchmark for academic excellence in the sciences.