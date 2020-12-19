Pakistani developers ranked #1 in global JavaScript Speed Coding Challenge

Pakistani developers flexed their blazing coding speeds at this year’s TopTal JavaScript Speed Coding Challenge by bagging the most top 50 finishes out of any country, despite having lesser participants in the competition than neighboring India.

As one of the most popular coding competitions in the world, the TopTal Speed Coding Challenge features a collection of intriguing challenges that need to be solved as quickly as possible by participants in order to earn points. Naturally, points are assigned based on the difficulty of the task and the speed at which one solves it, with extra points assigned for the amount of time left upon early completion of the task.

According to TopTal , around 2,000 passionate coders and developers from a total of 137 countries participated in the JavaScript Speed Coding Challenge. India fielded the highest number of participants, with 251 JavaScript coders hailing from the South Asian nation.

With 128 developers, Pakistan contributed the second-highest number of participants, followed by Nigeria with 88, Bangladesh with 82, Malaysia with 74, and the United States with 67.

When it came to the actual competition, there was one country clearly standing out. With a total of five participants bagging top 50 finishes in the final leaderboard, Pakistan attained the honor of fielding the most Top 50 Finishers of any country participating in the challenge.

With an impressive total of 3494 points, MALLU was the highest-ranking Pakistani developer in the speed coding challenge with a fourth-place finish.

Bangladesh, Brazil, and Serbia ended up tying for the second-highest number of top 50 finishes, as each nation was represented by three participants in Top 50 Finishers. This was followed by Croatia, Malaysia, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, and Turkey, with two Top 50 Finisher positions each.

Here is a summary of the highlights from the JavaScript Speed Coding Challenge:

TopTal is an exclusive globally-distributed network of the top freelance software developers, designers, finance experts, product managers, and project managers in the world. It provides top companies with a whole host of talent recruitment options. You can learn more about them here .

