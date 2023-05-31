Pakistani Students Excel at Huawei ICT Competition 2022-2023 Global Final

The Huawei ICT Competition 2022-2023 Global Final recently concluded at Huawei Headquarters in Shenzhen, China, with students from Pakistan achieving remarkable success. This in-person event marked a significant milestone as it was the first competition held since 2019. A total of 146 teams from 36 countries participated in the final, showcasing their talents and skills.

Leading up to the grand finale, the ICT Competition garnered immense participation from more than 120,000 students representing over 2,000 universities across 74 countries and regions worldwide. This wide-ranging involvement highlights the global significance of the competition in the field of information and communication technology.

Pakistan showcased its prowess in the Network Track, with two teams securing notable prizes. The second prize in the Network Track was claimed by Muhammad Faeez, Asad Anwer, and Faheem Yar Khuhawar from Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro, along with Maryam Fareed from Lahore College for Women’s University. Demonstrating their exceptional skills, they outperformed other global teams to earn this prestigious award.

Additionally, a team comprising Fatima Shafique from Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro, Eman Yaqoob from Lahore College for Women University, Umar Raza from FAST-nu Islamabad, and Muhammad Zubair from University of Engineering and Technology Lahore secured the third prize in the Network Track. Their outstanding performance showcased the talent and dedication of Pakistani students in the field of ICT.

Moreover, Pakistani teams also excelled in the Innovation Track. Team Glam, consisting of Hasan Ali Khattak, Moaaz Tameer, and Sidra Farooqui, and Team Quran Ustads, comprising Minhal Zafar, Hyder Ali, Muhammad Shaheer, and Noor-ul-ain from FAST – National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences, Islamabad, achieved the third prize in the Innovation Track. Their innovative ideas and solutions demonstrated their ability to contribute to the advancement of technology.

The participation of female contestants in this year’s global final surpassed 21%, marking an 8% increase compared to three years ago. This rise highlights the growing inclusivity and diversity within the ICT field, as more women embrace opportunities to showcase their skills and contribute to the digital landscape.

Shunli Wang, VP of Huawei Middle East & Central Asia, congratulated all the winning teams from the Middle East and emphasized the critical role of digital talents and skills in the future plans and visions of Middle Eastern countries. Huawei remains committed to nurturing local talents, expanding ICT education resources, and building a robust ICT ecosystem to drive the digital economy’s growth in the region.

Stefania Giannini, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education, conveyed her well wishes for the Huawei ICT Competition, acknowledging its role in improving students’ digital skills and fostering sustainable development. UNESCO fully supports Huawei’s efforts in enhancing global connectivity and digital skills within the education industry.

The achievements of the Pakistani teams were not the only remarkable performances in the competition. Teams from the UAE and Kazakhstan secured the first prize in the Network Track, while teams from Iraq, Jordan, and Bahrain earned the second prize. The third prize in the Network Track was awarded to a team from Saudi Arabia, further exemplifying the diverse talents and skills exhibited by participants from various countries. Additionally, teams from Jordan and Kazakhstan secured the third prize in the Cloud and Innovation tracks, respectively.

The Huawei ICT Competition serves as a platform for college students worldwide to compete, collaborate, and exchange ideas in the field of ICT. Since its inception in 2015, the competition has attracted over 580,000 students from 85 countries and regions, fostering a global community of digital talents.

Huawei’s commitment to the development of digital skills and literacy extends beyond the competition. The company has established partnerships with 2,200 universities globally, building Huawei ICT Academies and training over 200,000 students annually. With a goal of establishing 7,000 Huawei ICT Academies by 2026, Huawei aims to train over 1 million students each year, contributing to a more inclusive and dynamic digital world.

In the Middle East region, Huawei has played a significant role in nurturing ICT talents, having trained over 150,000 individuals. Collaborating with partners, the company continues to make strides in achieving an even greater impact. Over 57,000 people have obtained Huawei certifications, validating their skills and knowledge in the field. The number of Huawei ICT Academies in the region has reached 186, further solidifying Huawei’s commitment to promoting digital literacy and skills development.

Read More: