By Manik Aftab ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistani Youtuber Rajab Butt Could Soon Be On Interpols Wanted List Heres Why

Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt is facing three ongoing inquiries, including blasphemy and gambling promotion, and could be extradited to Pakistan through Interpol, according to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

Additional Director of NCCIA, Sarfraz Chaudhry, stated in a video interview that Rajab Butt is under investigation in three separate cases. Two inquiries involve blasphemy charges, one filed by Muslims and the other by Christians, while the third concerns gambling promotion. He added that as soon as the blasphemy inquiry began in June, Rajab Butt left Pakistan. His name is already placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Chaudhry explained that if Rajab Butt returns to Pakistan, he will be arrested. If not, an FIR will be registered, and authorities will proceed with legal measures to seek his extradition through Interpol. He clarified the legal process: an FIR will be filed first, followed by obtaining an arrest warrant from the court. If Butt does not surrender within a month, a permanent warrant will be issued. After an additional month, authorities will be able to request Interpol to issue a Red Warrant for his arrest.

Rajab Butt Reportedly Staying in UAE

Media reports suggest that Rajab Butt is currently in the United Arab Emirates. Pakistan and the UAE have a prisoner exchange agreement, which could facilitate his extradition if Interpol issues a Red Warrant.

Chaudhry further stated that under Section 88 proceedings, not only can Interpol be engaged, but all of Butt’s properties can be confiscated and his bank accounts frozen. His identity card and all linked services could also be blocked.

He highlighted a key challenge, noting that while blasphemy is taken seriously in Pakistan, Western nations view it differently, which often limits Interpol’s willingness to take action in such cases.

The case of Rajab Butt continues to draw attention, with authorities stressing that legal measures will be pursued both within Pakistan and internationally if he does not cooperate.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

