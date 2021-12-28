Pakistan’s Air Link announces distribution agreement with realme

Pakistan’s Air Link Communication Limited on Tuesday announced that it has formed a distribution agreement with Chinese smartphone manufacturer realme.

As per details in the report published by Business Recorder, Air Link has stated that the agreement covers a complete range of realme mobile devices and accessories, IoT products, and TVs in Pakistan.

“Realme is one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands for five consecutive quarters, registered sales of 100 million smartphones across the world,” the notification issued by Air Link read.

This is an important development for Air Link, which already has the license to manufacture mobile phones of Transsion Holding’s major brands, namely Tecno and iTel. Moreover, its subsidiary Select Technologies Private Ltd obtained a manufacturing license from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) last month for the manufacture of Xiaomi handsets in Pakistan.

This development is also a boost for Pakistan’s mobile manufacturing sector, which has been on an upward trajectory over the past few months.

In fact, the production of mobile phones by local manufacturing plants more than doubled as compared to the import of commercial mobile phones in the country during Jan-November 2021. During this period, local production was recorded at 22.12 million compared to the imported mobile phones of 9.95 million.

Air Link is one of the largest mobile phone distributors in the country, with a current capacity of 400,000 units per month. Production capacity is expected to be increased to 550,000 units per month by FY23.