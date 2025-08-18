Pakistan’s first astronaut will head to space in 2026, marking a historic step in the nation’s space journey, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal confirmed.

The mission is being developed through collaboration between Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and China’s manned space agency under a human spaceflight program.

As part of the initiative, two Pakistani candidates have been shortlisted to begin training at China’s astronaut center. From these, one will be selected as a scientific payload specialist to join the Chinese space station. The training and selection process began this year and is expected to conclude by 2026, after which Pakistan’s first astronaut will embark on the space mission.

The astronaut’s responsibilities will include conducting experiments in biology, medical sciences, fluid mechanics, materials research, environmental studies, and astronomy, contributing to global scientific knowledge.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal said sending Pakistan’s first astronaut into space by 2026 demonstrates the country’s determination to advance in science and technology while strengthening international partnerships in space exploration.