Pakistan’s digital economy is entering a decisive phase, with new investments, regulatory reforms, and training programs reshaping the technology landscape. The country’s IT exports have now reached $3.8 billion, reflecting steady growth despite structural challenges.

Minister of IT Shaza Fatima believes the actual export value is much higher than reported. She noted that official data underestimates the sector’s contribution, as a large portion of revenue remains outside formal records. With freelancers driving a significant share of growth, the government is accelerating digital initiatives to capture the sector’s full potential.

She confirmed that freelancers contribute heavily to IT exports, strengthening Pakistan’s position in the global digital services market. As part of its broader vision, the government has established the Pakistan Digital Authority and launched the Digital Nation Pakistan program.

Under the DigiSkills initiative, 300,000 individuals are already receiving training. Another 300,000 people will join in the next phase. Furthermore, partnerships with Huawei, Google, and other global firms aim to train 1 million Pakistanis in advanced digital skills.

The minister stressed that high-speed internet access must reach every child in the country. She added that Pakistan could become a digitally transformed nation within the next three to four years.

Currently, Pakistan is connected through seven submarine cables, while three more are under development. The prime minister is also expected to discuss further investment in submarine cables during his visit to China. Several international companies have already expressed interest in new landing projects.

At present, all submarine cables land in Karachi, creating dependency on a single hub. The government now plans a new landing station in Gwadar or another location to diversify connectivity.

Meanwhile, fiber penetration remains a major challenge. Only 14% of telecom towers are connected through fiber. In contrast, 98% of internet users rely on Wi-Fi, while just 2% use fiber connections. The government plans to increase fiberization to 40–60% in the coming years.

High Right of Way (RoW) charges and long approval processes continue to hinder progress. To resolve this, the CDA has already removed RoW charges. A dedicated portal has also been launched to fast-track approval processes. The Prime Minister’s Office has directed the NHA and Railways to eliminate additional RoW charges as well.

On satellite internet, regulators, including SUPARCO and PTA, are currently reviewing applications. An international consultant has been engaged to finalize regulations. Global companies from the US, China, and other countries have already applied for licenses. Once rules are approved, decisions on these applications will move forward.

Through these steps, Pakistan is building momentum for a digital-first economy, focusing on exports, connectivity, and skill development.