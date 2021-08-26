Pakistan’s locally-manufactured EVMs are better than India’s: Shibli Faraz

Expressing a tremendous amount of confidence in Pakistan’s electronic voting machine (EVM) technology, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz insisted that our locally-manufactured EVMs are better than those of India.

As reported by Daily Times, the Minister talked about electronic voting machines and their significance in a recent media briefing.

He said that awareness campaigns will be run to educate the voters about the effectiveness and usage of EVMs in the election while trainings of the relevant staff will also be conducted.

Faraz explained that the technology has given way to minimal human intervention and EVM will prove as effective tool to address all the reservations related to election process.

The minister said that the EVM has been manufactured according to the standards and requirements provided by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“EVM has been made keeping in view the security aspects. It has three units and it cannot be hacked due to lack of internet connection and blue tooth facility. Each and every button of the machine has single function,” he said.

Shibli Faraz said that all the queries raised by ECP regarding EVM were responded as per their satisfaction. The ECP had given a list of about 58 requirements all of which were fulfilled.

“If the ECP would ask for any more changes, that will also be incorporated,” he added.

The minister emphasized that we have to use technology in the general elections for restoring the confidence of the people over the electoral process and ensuring fairness.

The minister observed that elections in our country are greatly affected by controversy and the use of money and bullying in elections has become an unfortunate culture.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had given the first task to the Ministry of Science and Technology to work on manufacturing of EVM for ensuring transparency in the results. The voting machine has been designed for all sectors of the population, he added.