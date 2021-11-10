Pakistan’s premier tech conference, Digital Youth Summit, set to take place this November

One of Pakistan’s pioneer tech conferences known as the Digital Youth Summit (DYS) is coming to Peshawar this November on the 13th and 14th. Since its debut in 2014, the summit has been hyper-focused towards empowering the youth in the latest technological trends and the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the country. Being the longest-running tech conference, it attracts large audiences both nationally and internationally consisting of youth, tech enthusiasts, academia, industry, governments, investors, and civil society.

The summit brings together ‘the next generation of digital innovators in Pakistan’ and typically attracts three audiences: tech industry leaders from Pakistan and abroad, the nascent startup community; and young people looking to network, learn, and be inspired. The aim of this summit is to bring together technology experts, entrepreneurs (aspiring, early-stage, and experienced), and other stakeholders on one single stage in order to provide a platform for knowledge transfer, opportunities for networking, and collaboration.

However this year, DYS will also have a component to bring together investors and venture capital firms that can evaluate the local startups and potentially provide funding and investment opportunities that can result in the growth of the startup ecosystem, job creation, and overall wealth creation in the Provincial Economy. DYS 2021 is organized around basic issue areas: Digital Economy (How it is performing in KP and Inclusion of women), Fake News and its impact on Democracy, Indigenously Developed Innovative Solutions, and Citizen Engagement.

In addition, the respective activities of the summit will be focused on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s emerging startup ecosystem and fast-growing IT sector, opportunities for youth in the province, and the policy, regulatory and infrastructure plans of the province as it develops “Citizen Facilitation Centers”, other Infrastructure landmark initiatives, and services for its growing urban population.

Digital Youth Summit is a joint initiative of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the World Bank along with key local community and academic partners. The summit will be held at the Pearl Continental (PC) while ensuring that all COVID-19 SOPs are strictly obeyed.

For more information on the speakers, panelists, and activities, click here.