Partynextdoor Transforms Fortnite Into Interactive Live Concert

On August 1, Fortnite is not just a shooting game, it is also going to be a live concert rave, thanks to Partynextdoor.

The in-game Fortnite concert is set to launch a stunning virtual music experience on August 1 at 10 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time.

The whole set-up is created in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment, Sony Immersive Music Studios, OVO Sound, and Epic Games. This unique event features a fully customized island, transforming the battle royale world into an interactive R&B journey.

How to Access the Partynextdoor Fortnite Experience

Players can access the concert through Fortnite’s Discover tab by searching for the custom island under “Partynextdoor Experience.” The event is free for all players and available on all platforms including PC, console, and mobile.

No prior purchases are necessary, but players are encouraged to log in early to avoid queues and explore the in-game offerings. The experience will be live for a limited time, with replays expected throughout the week.

A Virtual Journey from Toronto to Miami

The concert kicks off on top of Toronto’s iconic CN Tower, paying homage to the artist’s roots. Players are then virtually whisked away via a private jet to a stylized version of Miami Beach, culminating in an after-party held in a digital replica of the LIV nightclub at the Fontainebleau.

Event At A Glance

Date & Time: August 1, 2025 – 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (10 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time}

→ Discover View → Custom Island Partners: Sony Music, OVO Sound, Epic Games

Sony Music, OVO Sound, Epic Games Highlights: Avatar performances, jet ride, club event

Avatar performances, jet ride, club event Replay Access Available after the premiere in Discover

Mini-Games, Jam Tracks, and Music Quests

Partynextdoor’s avatar will likely perform fan-favorite hits like Break from Toronto, Make It To The Morning, and Somebody Loves Me. On the other hand, players can participate in scavenger hunts, mini-games, parkour challenges, and unlock exclusive Jam Tracks. The track Somebody Loves Me will be available in the Fortnite Shop as a purchasable Jam Track for in-game music customization.

This is not the first-of-its-kind interactive event. Fortnite is following its long-held custom of successful metaverse performances with Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, and Metallica.

Rather than just live-streaming music, Fortnite concerts now offer cinematic, playable experiences with narrative flow and spatial design.