Pentagon’s ex-software chief says that China has won AI battle against the US

The United States and China are two of the most technologically advanced nations on this planet in recent times. The two titans have clashed heads in many areas, but it’s their progress in artificial intelligence that makes the most noise. While it’s never clear who has the upper hand, Pentagon’s former software chief believes that this particular war has already been won by China.

As reported by Reuters, ex –chief software officer at Pentagon Nicolas Chaillan believes that the United States’ failure to respond to the Chinese technological advance was putting it at risk.

Chaillan has been critical of his country’s relatively slow pace of technological innovation for quite a while. In fact, he even resigned from his post for this very reason.

“We have no competing fighting chance against China in 15 to 20 years. Right now, it’s already a done deal; it is already over in my opinion,” he told the Financial Times in an interview. “Whether it takes a war or not is kind of anecdotal.“

The expert believes that China is set to dominate the future of the world, controlling everything from media narratives to geopolitics.

He even went on to blame companies like Google, saying that their reluctance to work with the state on artificial intelligence was proving costly.

Chinese companies, Chaillan said, were obliged to work with their government and were making “massive investment” in AI without regard to ethics.

He even took a dig at U.S. cybersecurity, saying that some of the cyber defences were at “kindergarten level”.