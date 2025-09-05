In a significant move to safeguard Pakistan’s social and financial integrity, a writ petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking a nationwide ban on gambling apps.

The petition was submitted by Islamabad resident Chaudhry Tabir ul Haq under Article 199 of the Constitution. Represented by Barrister Imran Rashid and Advocate Waheed Ur Rehman Qureshi, he urged the court to take strict action against betting platforms such as Betway, 1xBet, Bet365, and others, which are reportedly operating unchecked through digital payment channels and misleading online advertisements.

The petition names multiple federal institutions as respondents, including the Federation of Pakistan through the Ministry of Interior, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

It alleges that operators of gambling apps are exploiting loopholes in the digital payments ecosystem by using platforms such as Easypaisa, JazzCash, and SadaPay. These transactions are disguised as peer-to-peer or business transfers, enabling illegal betting. The petitioner argues that such practices violate Islamic injunctions and national laws, including the Public Gambling Act, 1867, the Pakistan Penal Code, and the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010, while facilitating large-scale money laundering and fraud.

Regulators Accused of Inaction on Gambling Apps

The plea further criticizes the PTA for failing to block gambling apps despite its powers under PECA 2016. Similarly, the SBP and FIA are accused of not taking effective steps to monitor and investigate the illegal financial flows linked to betting platforms.

Relying on constitutional provisions such as Articles 2-A, 3, 37(g), and 227, the petitioner requested a court directive to ban gambling apps, block online advertising of betting, and implement stronger monitoring of financial service providers.

The petition emphasizes the moral, psychological, and economic harm caused by gambling platforms, especially among youth and vulnerable groups. It also warns that unchecked betting could damage Pakistan’s international credibility with watchdogs like the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), given possible links to cross-border money laundering and cryptocurrency misuse.

The petitioner urged the court to order the PTA to block all gambling apps, websites, and advertisements; direct the SBP and digital wallet providers to prevent gambling-related transactions; instruct the FIA to investigate and prosecute those enabling online betting; and require PEMRA to ban gambling ads while launching awareness campaigns nationwide. The plea concluded by asking the court to take all necessary measures to uphold constitutional mandates and protect public interest.