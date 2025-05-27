Petroleum Exports Jump 118% as Crude Imports Fuel Refinery Surge

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s energy landscape has witnessed a sharp increase in petroleum exports, driven by an uptick in crude oil imports and heightened refinery activity, according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).







From July to April in FY25, crude oil imports climbed by over 14%, reaching 8.489 million tonnes, compared to 7.388 million tonnes during the same period last fiscal year. This increase in raw input enabled domestic refineries to ramp up production, responding to both domestic demands and export opportunities.

Petroleum Exports Surge Over 118%

As a result of this local refinery expansion, exports of petroleum products soared by 118.7%, totalling $492.04 million during the first 10 months of FY25, up from $224.97 million in the same period last year.

This remarkable growth includes the export of “petroleum crude,” which reached 40,552 tonnes in FY25, where there were no such exports last year. Similarly, the shipment of petroleum products, excluding top naphtha, surged 103% to 888,737 tonnes, while “top naphtha” exports rose 105% to 82,266 tonnes year-on-year.







The increased local production and exports are seen as early indicators of economic momentum. Analysts suggest this trend could contribute positively to GDP growth, particularly through enhanced industrial and transport activity, as implied by the rising consumption of diesel and other fuels.

While the value of overall petroleum imports dipped 6.29%, the quantity rose 7.12%, signalling efficiency in import pricing and a focus on bulk procurement.

LNG Down, LPG Imports Up

On the natural gas front, LNG imports dropped 10.31%, while LPG imports rose 34.71% during the same period. The contrasting trend highlights shifting preferences and supply dynamics in the gas segment.

Production across the country’s 11 major petroleum products increased by 4.48% over the previous year. High-speed diesel, essential for agriculture and transportation, rose 9.32%, while furnace oil production saw a notable 2.73% revival. Conversely, petrol output recorded only a modest 1.97% growth.