By Manik Aftab ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Four Firms Shortlisted Under New Pia Privatization Push

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has introduced a special Azadi discount of 10% on flights from Canada to Pakistan, celebrating the country’s Independence Day.

The limited-time PIA Azadi discount is available for bookings made until July 31, 2025. It applies to both Executive Economy and Economy Class tickets, allowing travelers to enjoy reduced fares on flights departing from Canada to Pakistan.

Passengers can travel using the discounted tickets on any date between now and October 31, 2025. PIA says this offer is aimed at making travel more affordable for Pakistanis living in Canada who plan to visit during the national celebrations.

The announcement of the PIA Azadi discount follows recent developments regarding the airline’s international operations. PIA has confirmed it is prepared to resume flights to the United Kingdom after British authorities lifted air safety restrictions on Pakistani carriers.

PIA stated that it is finalizing flight schedules for its UK-bound services and will initially operate three weekly flights from Islamabad to Manchester, pending formal approval of the proposed schedule.

With the introduction of the Canada to Pakistan discount and preparations to return to UK skies, PIA is looking to expand its global footprint and offer more competitive travel options to its customers.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Redmi Note 15 Pro+

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Leaked Specs

Spotify Allows Ai Generated Songs To Be Published Under Dead Artists Name

Spotify Allows AI-Generated Songs To Be Published Under Dead Artists Name

Psca E Challan Complaint System Now Active For Disputed Tickets

Punjab E-Challan Complaint System Now Active for Disputed Tickets

Chatgpt Now Handles 2 5 Billion Daily Prompts Redefining How We Use Ai

ChatGPT Now Handles 2.5 Billion Daily Prompts, Redefining How We Use AI

Askari Insurance Closes Property Deal Worth Rs432 Million

Askari Insurance Closes Property Deal Worth Rs432 Million

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Might Not Be as Powerful as Expected

Punjab University Fee Hike Hits Up To 59 For Several Programs

Punjab University Fee Hike Hits Up to 59% for Several Programs

August 2025 Is Going To Bring Aaa Gaming Frenzy To All Platforms Heres How To Play Them

August 2025 Is Going to Bring AAA Gaming Frenzy to All Platforms (Here’s How To Play Them)

Honor Phones

Which Honor Phones Are Going to Launch in Pakistan Soon? Details revealed

Byd Shark 6 Phev

BYD Shark 6 PHEV Set to Launch in Pakistan on July 25

Pakistan Vietnam Trade Nears 1 Billion

Pakistan-Vietnam Trade Nears $1 Billion

Nadra Rolls Out New Services With Cnic Option For Women

NADRA Rolls Out New Services with CNIC Option for Women

Govt Approves 50 Export Retention For Chinese Firms In Gwadar

Govt Approves 50% Export Retention for Chinese Firms in Gwadar