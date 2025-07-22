Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has introduced a special Azadi discount of 10% on flights from Canada to Pakistan, celebrating the country’s Independence Day.

The limited-time PIA Azadi discount is available for bookings made until July 31, 2025. It applies to both Executive Economy and Economy Class tickets, allowing travelers to enjoy reduced fares on flights departing from Canada to Pakistan.

Passengers can travel using the discounted tickets on any date between now and October 31, 2025. PIA says this offer is aimed at making travel more affordable for Pakistanis living in Canada who plan to visit during the national celebrations.

The announcement of the PIA Azadi discount follows recent developments regarding the airline’s international operations. PIA has confirmed it is prepared to resume flights to the United Kingdom after British authorities lifted air safety restrictions on Pakistani carriers.

PIA stated that it is finalizing flight schedules for its UK-bound services and will initially operate three weekly flights from Islamabad to Manchester, pending formal approval of the proposed schedule.

With the introduction of the Canada to Pakistan discount and preparations to return to UK skies, PIA is looking to expand its global footprint and offer more competitive travel options to its customers.