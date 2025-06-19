By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pia Restarts Direct Lahore To Paris Flights After 5 Years

After a five-year suspension, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed its direct flight service between Lahore and Paris, reestablishing a vital link in Pakistan’s international travel network.



The Allama Iqbal International Airport marked this significant moment with an official inaugural ceremony. The event symbolized a renewed chapter in Pakistan–France relations.

The launch event was attended by key dignitaries, including the French Ambassador to Pakistan, PIA’s CEO, the COO, the Airport Manager of Lahore, and other senior officials. A cake-cutting ceremony and speeches highlighted the importance of the restored route. The French Ambassador welcomed the development, calling it a positive step toward enhancing bilateral ties and cooperation.

This direct route is operated by PIA. It will make travel easier for the Pakistani diaspora in France. The flight is also expected to boost tourism and trade between the two countries. The move aims to improve international connectivity and offer more convenience to passengers.



The Lahore–Paris flight revival reflects PIA’s ongoing efforts to expand international routes and improve accessibility for global travelers.

