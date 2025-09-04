Pinterest Now Prompts Teens To Pause App During School Hours

In light of growing concerns about teen screen time, Pinterest has launched a one-0f-a-kind initiative. An in-app prompt now encourages students to pause their app usage and silence notifications during school hours. The feature is part of a larger effort to foster healthier digital habits and help students stay present during lessons.

The announcement comes at a time where research suggests higher numbers of anxiety among young people and educators over the impact of constant smartphone distraction.

How Pinterest Came About Teen Control

According to data cited by Pinterest and supported by independent research, teenagers spend an average of five hours a day on their phones. The data also shows that a significant nearly 90% feel their device use negatively impacts their presence in the classroom and real-life social interactions.

Educators and parents continue to push for a complete ban on app and phone usage during school hours, but research suggests that such a restrictive approach might not be the best solution. Just like Pinterest, a creative approach which is gentle and thoughtful works wonders.

Following feedback from previous trials, the new Pinterest app uses casual, peer-style language such as “busy being brilliant?” and “take a break” to encourage self-regulation rather than imposing a strict rule.

“In the classroom, students need the opportunity to learn without the constant distraction of apps on their phones,” said Pinterest CEO Bill Ready. “To be truly effective, tech companies need to be part of the solution, and Pinterest is setting out to support students, parents and teachers.”

What Students Want

Pinterest’s intervention offers a potential path forward as schools and governments worldwide grapple with phone use policies. Which is why the social media app is calculating meticulous data from USA, Canada and UK schools.

This could also be as a result of how Gen-Z and Alpha want to have a say in the control policies. A notable 57% of UK youths aged 13–16 reported wanting greater control over their screen time. This sentiment is further underscored by the fact that over half (54%) of teens perceive excessive phone use as harmful or worse than other unhealthy habits, such as eating junk food all day.

Mark Rowland, Chief Executive of the Mental Health Foundation, welcomed the move, stating, “Digital platforms can offer opportunities for creativity, connection and self-expression. But they should be used in ways that support, rather than undermine mental health.”

He called for other tech companies to follow Pinterest’s lead and make similar responsible contributions.