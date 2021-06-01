News, Technology

PITB conducts training for “Monitoring Dashboard” aimed at keeping Punjab Police in check

Ahsan Zafeer Written by Ahsan Zafeer · 43 sec read>
According to a Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) announcement, hands-on training for the PITB developed ‘Monitoring Dashboard’ was conducted on Sunday to facilitate all the gazetted officers in all regional headquarters of Punjab Police. The training was conducted under the directions of the DIG, IT Punjab Police Waqas Nazir, and DG IT Operations PITB Faisal Yousaf.

The session, which was chaired by the Program Coordinator PITB Atif Abbas, was aimed at training all DPOs, SPs, and SDPSs regarding the functionality of the system and its usage on laptops & mobile phones.
In December last year, the modernized monitoring system was launched to enable the senior Punjab police officers to improve the police’s performance and efficiency.

The Monitoring Dashboard integrates personnel, crime, investigation, security, patrolling, inspection, discipline, and police station record under a single platform.

The system enables the supervising officers to effectively monitor the affairs of police stations from within their offices via a monitoring dashboard.

Previously, the PITB had launched HRMIS – a comprehensive and retrievable online personnel database containing the personal data, including postings, rewards, punishments, etc., for all employees for their appraisals and HR functions.

A digital marketing professional specializing in content-based functional areas - Ahsan Zafeer is driven by a never-ending passion for developing, nurturing, and strategizing key content aspects. He writes extensively on tech, digital marketing, SEO, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. He also serves as a digital marketing strategist and freelance consultant for globally oriented organizations. He tweets @AhsanZafeer Profile

