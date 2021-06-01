PITB conducts training for “Monitoring Dashboard” aimed at keeping Punjab Police in check

On the directions of DIG IT Punjab Police Waqas Nazir and DG IT Operations PITB Faisal Yousaf, a hands-on training on PITB developed 'Monitoring Dashboard' was conducted to facilitate all the gazetted officers in all regional headquarters of Punjab Police. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/XnsFgAymws
— Punjab Information Technology Board (@PITB_Official) May 30, 2021
The Monitoring Dashboard integrates personnel, crime, investigation, security, patrolling, inspection, discipline, and police station record under a single platform.
The system enables the supervising officers to effectively monitor the affairs of police stations from within their offices via a monitoring dashboard.
Previously, the PITB had launched HRMIS – a comprehensive and retrievable online personnel database containing the personal data, including postings, rewards, punishments, etc., for all employees for their appraisals and HR functions.
Read More: All 712 police stations across Punjab go digital.