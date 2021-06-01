PITB conducts training for “Monitoring Dashboard” aimed at keeping Punjab Police in check

According to a Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) announcement, hands-on training for the PITB developed ‘Monitoring Dashboard’ was conducted on Sunday to facilitate all the gazetted officers in all regional headquarters of Punjab Police. The training was conducted under the directions of the DIG, IT Punjab Police Waqas Nazir, and DG IT Operations PITB Faisal Yousaf.

On the directions of DIG IT Punjab Police Waqas Nazir and DG IT Operations PITB Faisal Yousaf, a hands-on training on PITB developed 'Monitoring Dashboard' was conducted to facilitate all the gazetted officers in all regional headquarters of Punjab Police. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/XnsFgAymws — Punjab Information Technology Board (@PITB_Official) May 30, 2021

The session, which was chaired by the Program Coordinator PITB Atif Abbas, was aimed at training all DPOs, SPs, and SDPSs regarding the functionality of the system and its usage on laptops & mobile phones.