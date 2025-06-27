Pitb Launches Wizkids Summer Camp 2025

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has announced the launch of the WizKids Summer Camp 2025. It is a hands-on digital training program for students aged 8 to 17.







Set to take place at Arfa Karim Tower, the three-week camp aims to introduce young learners to core digital disciplines through engaging and interactive sessions.

The WizKids camp will cover a diverse range of fields, including:

Coding

Graphic Designing

Mobile App Development

Entrepreneurship

Digital Marketing

According to the PITB Chairman, the camp will not only teach participants valuable digital skills but also help build self-confidence and creative thinking. The program is described as a “golden opportunity” for students to learn in-demand skills in a supportive environment.







Interested participants must register online before the July 3, 2025, deadline. All attendees who successfully complete the camp will be awarded certificates of achievement, recognizing their efforts and newly acquired skills.

The launch of WizKids Summer Camp underscores PITB’s long-term commitment to nurturing homegrown tech talent from an early age. By equipping students with future-ready tools and knowledge, the program supports a broader vision of preparing Punjab’s youth for an increasingly digital world