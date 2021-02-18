PITB to host Pakistan Innovation Roadshow in collaboration with Ejad Labs

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has signed an MoU with Ejad Labs, to co-host the Pakistan Innovation Roadshow in March. The MoU was signed by the heads of both organizations at the Arfa Software Park.

The Pakistan Innovation Roadshow intends to promote the digital economy and will highlight the country’s tech sector and the talent it employs. It will also offer aspiring freelancers an opportunity to learn from industry experts. The PITB’s teams will work closely with Ejad Labs to organize the event throughout the country.

The DG PITB stated, “Building synergies in order to develop a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem is an integral part of PITB’s endeavors as these opportunities are a great way for students and aspiring freelancers to learn from experienced professionals in the tech industry.”

The Pakistan Innovation Roadshow, held from 1 March-30 March, will host several events such as seminars and meet-ups in 15 cities throughout Pakistan. The event will feature notable professionals who will share their expert insights with an audience comprising individuals seeking careers in the tech industry.

Those who wish to participate in the event can register here .

