PITB joins hands with P@SHA to promote public-private partnership

In a major initiative to better promote public-private partnership and reap its benefits, PITB has signed an MoU with the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) to engage in public sector software development.

Read More: PITB is working on a Labor app for small businesses .

The MoU is a part of PITB’s ‘Partners in Development’ program for the local software industry and will improve digitally powered public services.

Read More: PITB and SED launch HRMS, a system to facilitate Punjab school teachers in promotions, transfers, and more .

The MoU was signed by the current Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor and the P@SHA chairman, Barkan Saeed and will lead to a collaboration between both organizations towards achieving the Punjab Government’s digital transformation agenda. According to the PITB, the MoU will enable them to “explore avenues of potential growth for the IT & IT-enabled Services(ITeS) Industries.”