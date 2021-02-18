Technology

PITB joins hands with P@SHA to promote public-private partnership

Ahsan Zafeer

In a major initiative to better promote public-private partnership and reap its benefits, PITB has signed an MoU with the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) to engage in public sector software development.

The MoU is a part of PITB’s ‘Partners in Development’ program for the local software industry and will improve digitally powered public services.

The MoU was signed by the current Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor and the P@SHA chairman, Barkan Saeed and will lead to a collaboration between both organizations towards achieving the Punjab Government’s digital transformation agenda. According to the PITB, the MoU will enable them to “explore avenues of potential growth for the IT & IT-enabled Services(ITeS) Industries.”

