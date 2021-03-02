Mobile, News

Pixel phone users can now take underwater photos with new Google update

Ahsan Zafeer Written by Ahsan Zafeer · 44 sec read>

A new pixel update is all set to take the pixel phone users by storm, introducing new features such as smart composes and the ability to take photos underwater. Google announced the new update with a blog post. Announcing the feature, the blog said, “Now Pixel users can capture the same kinds of high-quality images they’re accustomed to above water and do it underwater without the cumbersome cameras and cases scuba drivers have traditionally used.”

A case is needed to capture images and videos when underwater and use features such as Night Sight and Portrait Mode. According to Google, the new update enables underwater photography but requires a compatible underwater case. The blog post says, “Now, divers will be able to use their Pixel camera with the Kraken Sports’ Universal Smart Phone Housing to capture marine life and seascapes.”

The blog post also added that a Google engineer came up with the idea while scuba diving in the Philippines.

Google Google Pixel
Ahsan Zafeer
Written by Ahsan Zafeer
A digital marketing professional specializing in content-based functional areas - Ahsan Zafeer is driven by a never-ending passion for developing, nurturing, and strategizing key content aspects. He has a flair for telling compelling stories that drive brand awareness by harnessing the power of highly engaging and persuasive content. He writes extensively on tech, digital marketing, SEO, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies, with his work featured by leading online publications. He also serves as a digital marketing strategist and freelance consultant for globally oriented organizations. He tweets @AhsanZafeer Profile

Not applying the latest Windows 10 updates may result in system crash

in News
Mar 2, 2021  ·   45 sec read

Qatar to provide jobs to 300,000 Pakistanis in preparation for the FIFA world cup 2022

in News
Mar 2, 2021  ·   43 sec read

Woman orders an iPhone 12 Pro Max and receives an apple-flavored yogurt instead

in News, Technology
Mar 2, 2021  ·   46 sec read
Up Next: Google welcomes wider adoption of remote work by adding new updates to Workspace