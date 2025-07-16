Pixel Watch 4 Leak Reveals Bigger Battery Faster Charging

The upcoming Google Pixel Watch 4 is set to deliver what fans have long asked for: longer battery life and wireless charging.

According to multiple leaks, the 2025 Pixel Watch refresh will include a larger battery. That entails a 41mm model jumping to 327 mAh (up from 307 mAh) and the 45mm version rising to 459 mAh (up from 420 mAh).

That’s a 7–9% increase in capacity, a meaningful upgrade that could extend battery life closer to 30 hours; especially with improved efficiency from Wear OS 6.

Wireless Charging Returns, Goodbye Pogo Pins

In a major design shift, the new Google watch may ditch the pogo-pin charger in favor of fast wireless charging, with Qi compatibility likely. That means you may finally be able to charge your Pixel Watch 4 using your Pixel 10 smartphone or any standard wireless charging pad.

Faster charging is also on the table, though Google hasn’t confirmed exact wattage or charge times yet. This marks the first Pixel Watch to support wireless charging since the original model, adding much-needed convenience.

New Google Watch 4: Same Chip, New Optimizations

The Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip will continue to power the Pixel Watch 4, marking its third straight appearance. While that might sound disappointing for tech enthusiasts expecting a processor upgrade, Google’s focus seems to be on optimization, battery life, and software performance rather than raw power this year.

Also, Google plans to introduce power-saving features, app enhancements, and smoother UI animations in Wear OS 6.

Watch 4 Design Tweaks and Thickness Trade-Off

The Pixel Watch 4 is reportedly slightly thicker (around 14.3mm) to accommodate the larger battery. That change could be offset by thinner bezels and a better display-to-body ratio. Early renders also suggest a more refined, modern look that complements Google’s minimalist design aesthetic.

Launch Date: August Reveal, September Release

Google might offer the watch in both Wi-Fi and LTE variants. They might possibly preload it with new Pixel-exclusive watch faces and AI-powered health capabilities. However, these are just speculations based on the leaks.

Fans note that Pixel Watch 4 is a modest improvement over the previous iteration. It will also likely come in 41mm and 45mm sizes, just like Pixel Watch 3. More details will come with the official Google announcement about Pixel 10 phones in August. Similar to last year, Pixel Watch availability is expected in early September.