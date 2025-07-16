By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pixel Watch 4 Leak Reveals Bigger Battery Faster Charging

The upcoming Google Pixel Watch 4 is set to deliver what fans have long asked for: longer battery life and wireless charging.

According to multiple leaks, the 2025 Pixel Watch refresh will include a larger battery. That entails a 41mm model jumping to 327 mAh (up from 307 mAh) and the 45mm version rising to 459 mAh (up from 420 mAh).

That’s a 7–9% increase in capacity, a meaningful upgrade that could extend battery life closer to 30 hours; especially with improved efficiency from Wear OS 6.

Wireless Charging Returns, Goodbye Pogo Pins

In a major design shift, the new Google watch may ditch the pogo-pin charger in favor of fast wireless charging, with Qi compatibility likely. That means you may finally be able to charge your Pixel Watch 4 using your Pixel 10 smartphone or any standard wireless charging pad.

Faster charging is also on the table, though Google hasn’t confirmed exact wattage or charge times yet. This marks the first Pixel Watch to support wireless charging since the original model, adding much-needed convenience.

New Google Watch 4: Same Chip, New Optimizations

The Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip will continue to power the Pixel Watch 4, marking its third straight appearance. While that might sound disappointing for tech enthusiasts expecting a processor upgrade, Google’s focus seems to be on optimization, battery life, and software performance rather than raw power this year.

Also, Google plans to introduce power-saving features, app enhancements, and smoother UI animations in Wear OS 6.

Watch 4 Design Tweaks and Thickness Trade-Off

The Pixel Watch 4 is reportedly slightly thicker (around 14.3mm) to accommodate the larger battery. That change could be offset by thinner bezels and a better display-to-body ratio. Early renders also suggest a more refined, modern look that complements Google’s minimalist design aesthetic.

Launch Date: August Reveal, September Release

Google might offer the watch in both Wi-Fi and LTE variants. They might possibly preload it with new Pixel-exclusive watch faces and AI-powered health capabilities. However, these are just speculations based on the leaks.

Fans note that Pixel Watch 4 is a modest improvement over the previous iteration. It will also likely come in 41mm and 45mm sizes, just like Pixel Watch 3. More details will come with the official Google announcement about Pixel 10 phones in August. Similar to last year, Pixel Watch availability is expected in early September.

Abdul Wasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Fauji Fertilizer Shows Interest In Pia Privatization

UK Lifts PIA Sanctions After Safety Upgrades by Pakistan

Iqoo Z10r

iQOO Z10R Launch Date Confirmed: Official Debut This Month

Where To Watch Fbise Matric Result 2025 Live Via Stream

Where to Watch FBISE Matric Result 2025 Live via Stream

Vivo T4R 5G

Vivo Teases Sleek New T4R 5G Smartphone Design

Fbise Matric Result For 2025 Announced

FBISE Matric result for 2025 announced!

Bitcoin News Today Crypto Market Paints A Mixed Picture Elated Sentiments

Bitcoin News Today: Crypto Market Paints a Mixed Picture, Elated Sentiments

Why Tesla Model Y Is So Expensive In India

Why Tesla Model Y is So Expensive in India?

Pta Seizes 16000 Sims Gateways In Major Crackdown

PTA Seizes 16,000 SIMs, Gateways in Major Crackdown

Oracle Commits 3b To Boost Ai Infrastructure In Europe

Oracle Commits $3B to Boost AI Infrastructure in Europe

Mvno Framework Delay Raises Concerns In Telecom Market

USF Pakistan Faces Cash-Flow Hurdles Despite Funds

Global Ev Sales Hit 1 8m In June Led By China And Europe

Global EV Sales Hit 1.8M in June, Led by China and Europe

Fortnite Players Rage As Epic Fumbles Another Major Update

Fortnite Players Rage as Epic Fumbles Another Major Update

Now You Can Check Punjab Property Records Online Heres How

Now You Can Check Punjab Property Records Online — Here’s How