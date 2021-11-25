PM Imran Khan meets CEOs of Daraz and Veon, talks about potential of IT in Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday met with prominent figures in the worlds of information technology and e-commerce to discuss the potential of the nation’s youth and the opportunities available to them in the respective fields.

While speaking to the Group CEO of Daraz Bjarke Mikelsen in Islamabad, the Prime Minister described e-commerce as a vital force for economic growth.

The premier went on to add that the government was offering maximum support to foreign investors and facilitating them under the Ease of Doing Business policy.

The chief executive of Daraz expressed interest in further investing in the Pakistani e-commerce space and enabling it to expand.

Moreover, PM Imran Khan also touched upon the potential of the Pakistani youth, calling them “unparalleled” and expressing his desire for international companies to establish their ventures in the country.

He shared these sentiments with the Group CEO of Veon (parent company of Jazz) Kaan Terzioglu.

Adviser on Finance Shaukat Tarin, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Major General (retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa, and CEO Jazz Aamir Ibrahim were present in the meeting as well.

The premier emphasized that the youth of Pakistan would benefit greatly from the presence of leading IT and telecom companies, as it would enable smoother technology transfer and training of youth.

Terzioglu expressed his interest in providing big data solutions in Pakistan, which is a revolutionary field that enables data-driven decisions that hold the power to improve business-related outcomes.