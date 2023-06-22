Police Robots Are Now Patrolling at Singapore Airport

“Integration of robotics enhances operational efficiency and capabilities of our frontline officers, enabling them to be more effective in their duties,” said Airport Police Superintendent Lim Ke Wei

Following robot nurses and robot house helps, police robot officials are now also a thing and you might meet them at the Singapore’s Changi Airport, where they are patrolling and providing additional support to the Airport Police.

Built to be five feet and seven inches tall, these police robots move at swift speeds using their wheels and use its sensors, display panel, and siren to detect and report offenses similar to a police officer.

Imagine being a criminal and getting caught by a robot, pretty damaging to the ego right? What do you think?

Equipped with a camera at its top, these robots are not exactly fully functional police officials, rather they are designed to assist police officials in spotting crimes and alerting them to police officials that are already present at the airport.

“These patrol robots operate autonomously alongside our officers, providing additional eyes and support on the ground. The integration of robotics enhances the operational efficiency and capabilities of our frontline officers, enabling them to be more effective in their duties,” said Airport Police Division Superintendent Lim Ke Wei.

Here’s a tweet from 2018 that shows the same police robot being displayed in an exhibition:

It’s not just Singapore that is trying out the police robot technology, the New York Police Department is now trying to release these police robots for the second time after the first release met an outcry over concerns of costs and privacy.

People for a long time have had a number of different concerns related to police robots, with almost 90% of them being related to privacy. Would you be concerned for privacy if similar robots are launched in your city? Let us know in the comments below!

Read more:

Opera One AI Browser Makes Browsing Faster, Features ChatGPT Integration