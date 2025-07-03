Poor internet services in deprived areas of Waziristan and Balochistan came under sharp scrutiny as the Senate Functional Committee on Government Assurances convened at Old PIPS Hall, Parliament Lodges, Islamabad. Chaired by Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan, the committee reviewed key assurances given by federal ministries on critical national issues — but it was the lack of digital connectivity in these regions that dominated discussions.

Officials from the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication briefed the committee, stating that surveys have been completed and projects initiated at three sites to address the lack of 4G data and voice services in Dheri Mera, Union Council Salhad, District Abbottabad.

However, dissatisfaction ran high among committee members. Senator Dost Muhammad Khan highlighted, “Thousands of residents in Wana, South Waziristan—estimated between 25,000 to 30,000 people—still lack basic internet facilities.” Echoing these concerns, Senator Kamran Murtaza stressed, “Poor internet services in deprived areas of Waziristan and Balochistan continue to hinder local communities. Towers are there, but signals simply aren’t functional.” The committee directed the ministry to submit a follow-up report within three months.

Other Critical Issues Reviewed

On healthcare, the committee discussed delays in installing an MRI machine at the Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital in Islamabad. Officials clarified that the machine, donated by Japan, was delayed due to civil work transitioning from Pak PWD to CDA. Work is expected to wrap up within ten days, with Japanese engineers arriving in early August for installation. Chairman Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan urged coordination with Japan to secure a firm operational date and avoid further setbacks.

The committee also addressed the poor condition of roads in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Senator Dost Muhammad Khan insisted that the NHA must enforce timely repairs or recover costs from contractors failing quality standards.

Petroleum Deregulation and Market Risks

Turning to energy, the committee examined the proposed petroleum pricing deregulation. Senator Kamran Murtaza sought clarity on risks like reduced refinery market share, smuggling, quality compromises, price hikes, and hoarding. Ministry officials explained that a phased approach is under review, starting by delinking prices from Pakistan State Oil (PSO) to foster fair competition while monitoring the market before full deregulation.

The meeting was attended by Senators Zamir Hussain Ghumro, Dost Muhammad Khan, Kamil Ali Agha, Kamran Murtaza, and senior officials from various ministries.