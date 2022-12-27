Prime Minister Says That We Should Use All Our Resources To Empower Youth Initiatives

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the government would utilize all resources to help the youth to equip themselves with top-notch skills and maximize their potential in modern fields for the progress and development of Pakistan. He was speaking at an awards ceremony of the National Amateur Short Films Festival (NASFF) organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with the Dubai Port World.

The prime minister congratulated the young short filmmakers for proving their mettle. “The youngsters made the nation proud with their talent.” He said the parents and teachers of the award winners deserved credit for imparting education and grooming the young men who created a distinct identity for themselves with their efforts and hard work.

He appreciated the contribution of the Dubai Port World in helping youngsters in the field of film production. The youth were making meaningful efforts to build a soft image of Pakistan through technology and modern tools of communication, he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said it was an era of technology and the young generation had the capacity, passion, and enthusiasm to make Pakistan according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He lauded the efforts of young filmmakers in beautifully shining light on Pakistan’s civilization, culture, heritage, and natural wonders, including mountains, rivers, valleys, and lakes.

“If Pakistan wants to move forward and make progress then its key is in the hand of youngsters.” The youth would have to turn their dreams into reality to build Pakistan as envisioned by its founding fathers, he said adding the nation fully realized that the youth were the country’s future as they had the energy and talent to put it on the path of prosperity.

Shehbaz said the government would support the initiatives of youth and meet their financial requirements. He announced to constitute of a committee to find young talent in Pakistan who wanted to promote the culture and heritage of the country.

He said there was a time when Pakistani dramas and films were very popular in the South Asian sub-continent. The PM said 50 youngsters including 25 male and 25 female students from all parts of Pakistan would be given scholarships on merit for film-making courses abroad. He said Pakistan would encourage investment in building industrial parks.

Group Chairman of Dubai Port World Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem in his speech expressed a desire to construct industrial parks and export goods from Pakistani ports.

Earlier, the prime minister distributed awards among the best amateur short film-makers in different categories.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the ruling coalition still had eight more months in the government and expressed his resolve that it would steer the country out of its current difficulties despite a myriad of economic challenges.

Addressing a ceremony organized with regard to the development projects for southern districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the prime minister fired a broadside against his predecessor, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, “for damaging the country’s relations” with friendly countries such as China.

The prime minister stressed that general elections would be called after eight months and appealed to the people not to vote for those who leveled false allegations, damaged the country’s foreign relations, and sold watches to bring a bad name to the country.

“The coalition government has still eight months’ tenure left and after that period, elections will be held. In the general elections, the public will decide whether they vote for the man who sold precious watches, and is in the habit of leveling false allegations, or for those who served the nation,”

