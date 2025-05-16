‘Prince of Persia: Sands of Time’ Remake To Drop earlier than Expected

Ubisoft has finally narrowed down the release window for the long‑awaited remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, confirming it will launch by the end of March 2026. The announcement came during the company’s latest financial report, which also highlighted the title as a key contributor to its fiscal year 2025–2026 slate.









After multiple studio shifts, development restarts, and high‑profile delays, putting a definitive quarter on the calendar brings relief to fans who have waited since the remake’s initial 2020 reveal.

Confirmed Release Window

Ubisoft announced in its Q4 and full‑year 2024–25 earnings that the remake will arrive before March 31, 2026. This aligns with reports that the game is slated for fiscal year 2025–26, offering a clear end‑of‑March target rather than a vague “2026” date.

“Prince of Persia” Developmental Delays

Originally announced in September 2020 with an early 2021 release window, the remake encountered numerous setbacks, including a change of lead studio from Ubisoft Pune and Mumbai to Ubisoft Montréal in 2022.









Fans grew anxious as January 2021 came and went without launch, prompting speculation about whether the project would ever materialize. Despite these hurdles, Ubisoft Montréal now oversees the project, raising hopes for fidelity to the classic game.

Developer Context and Financial Impact

During the earnings call, Ubisoft’s leadership emphasized the remake’s strategic role in driving net bookings for FY 2025–26 alongside major titles like Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Anno 117: Pax Romana. The company views the Sands of Time remake as a cornerstone IP that can reinvigorate the franchise, especially following the success of spin‑off The Lost Crown.

What to Expect from the Remake

Although specific gameplay details remain scarce, leaks and previews suggest modernized visuals, revamped controls, and quality‑of‑life improvements while preserving the original’s time‑manipulation mechanics.

Ubisoft has indicated that the original story, level design, and core dynamics will be respected, with enhancements aimed at next‑gen hardware performance and fidelity. Fans anticipate a showcase of gameplay footage at upcoming events such as Summer Game Fest or Ubisoft Forward.

Anticipation and Industry Reception

With a definitive release window set, community excitement is resurging across forums and social channels. Pre‑orders are likely to open later this year, and industry watchers predict the remake will set sales benchmarks similar to other high‑profile revivals.