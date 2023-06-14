Process To Get The Google Scholarships In Pakistan

Google a biggest search engine has announced a wonderful opportunity for smart Pakistanis desperate to learn Digital skills by opening 44,500 scholarships. The scholarships can be availed by being a part of the Google’s Career Certificates Program (GCC).

The scholarship gives an opportunity to Pakistani students to get the benefits by sitting at home. All the courses offered are free of cost. Furthermore, the registration process is very simple and easy, students just need to create their profile and enroll for the course.

Moroever, it gives a privilege to select and divide the timings of the course for instance: students Amy allocate ten hours for the course weekly to complete the course they enrolled for.

Google is offering free online courses in different fields including project management, IT support, data analysis, UX design, digital marketing, and e-commerce.

All students are encouraged to avail the opportunity and get a chance to update their CVs with Google certifications. According to the survey, approximately 57% of Pakistani students uses the internet for their study purpose. This depicts the right path that will lead the students toward success and achievement. Therefore, it is advised that students must spend their precious time getting certifications from Google.

Hence, it is a golden opportunity for everyone to avail the chance to learn job-ready skills with Google by receiving professional training offered by Google. The biggest advantage of Google certifications is that it does not require any prior experience or a demic background therefore, everyone can avail the chance easily.

In today’s era of digitalization, limited courses or knowledge is not enough to achieve anything bigger. One must need to learn new skills to chase the race. And when you have an amazing opportunity to learn new skills without spending a single penny then everyone should avail the opportunity and don’t miss the chance.

Therefore, it is recommended don’t waste your time and apply for the Google Career Certificate Scholarships now.

Courses Offered Under Google Career Certificate Scholarship

As a part of GCC, Google has introduced three new courses on digital skills which will enable students to get a competitive job in the market.

Bussiness Intelligence

Cybersecurity

Advanced-Data Analytics

Certificates will be awarded after the successful completion of the course.

How To Apply

Google in collaboration with TechValley and IRM provides scholarships to Pakistani students to avail professional certifications.

Students will be awarded free certificates under this scholarship

On the website, the student must sign-up as an individual learner, or on behalf of an NGO, organization, or educational institution.

Fill in the form by following the instruction popping up on the page.

Submit your application and wait for the email. Once you have received the scholarship, you can start learning your course.

Alas, as the world is Revolutionized and everything is getting digital, therefore, it is important to learn new skills from time to time to upgrade yourself and your career. Every individual is trying to learn new skills involving futuristic technology which relatively increases interest and shifts the labor force towards thinking of innovative ideas and creativity.

Apply to avail the opportunity to get scholarship and build your career. Click on the link for further information

https://grow.google/intl/en_pk/certificates/

