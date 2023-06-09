Google Launches Free IT Training for 50,000 Youth, Enabling Lucrative Earnings in Karachi

Google has been actively supporting Pakistan by offering scholarships to young individuals interested in acquiring in-demand digital skills. These grants provide students with the opportunity to enroll in courses offered through the Google Career Certificates (GCC) program, which was launched several years ago. In an exciting development, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Tech Valley, Google’s education partner in Pakistan, have collaborated to provide free-of-cost Google Scholarships. These career certification scholarships will be made available through the online learning platform, Coursera.

The primary objective of the Google Career Certification Scholarships, facilitated by PITB and Tech Valley, is to bridge the digital divide by empowering individuals with valuable skills. An appealing aspect of these scholarships is that they are open to all, irrespective of their degree status. Those interested in availing themselves of this opportunity can submit their applications to be considered for the scholarships.

The six-month training program will cover a wide range of fields that are highly sought-after in today’s digital landscape. Participants will have the chance to specialize in areas such as IT Support, Project Management, Advanced Data Analytics, IT Automation, UX Design, Advanced Business Intelligence, Data Analysis, Digital Marketing & E-commerce, and Cybersecurity. It is important to note that the scholarships will be distributed through partnered institutes.

Once you provide your information during the application process, it will be shared with these institutes, and they will subsequently Sindh Governor, Kamran Khan Tessori, has announced an ambitious initiative to provide free IT training courses to the youth of Sindh, with the goal of training 50,000 individuals in various fields of Information Technology (IT). The historic Governor House in Karachi, typically reserved for elite visitors, will be repurposed to conduct these courses, allowing young people to kickstart their careers in the IT industry, even without a formal degree.

Governor Tessori expressed his determination to transform Karachi into a thriving IT hub, paralleling its status as the economic center of Pakistan. He emphasized his mission to train youth in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, metaverse, and Web 03. To ensure the success of the program, the Governor acknowledged the expertise and assistance of IT experts Sir Zia and Daniyal Nagori, who were present at a recent discussion held at the Governor’s House.

Sir Zia, speaking at the event, praised Governor Tessori’s vision and pledged his full support and assistance for the project. The collaboration between the Sindh Government and IT professionals highlights a concerted effort to bridge the skills gap in the IT sector and provide opportunities for the youth.

The work is also been done on the local level by the government, recently, the Sindh Government’s initiative, set to commence after the month of Ramadan, will involve an aptitude test conducted at the Governor House to select eligible candidates for the IT courses. Governor Tessori noted that successful completion of the training would enable graduates to earn between Rs. 300,000 to Rs. 500,000 per month. The Governor House, with its spacious unutilized rooms, presents an ideal venue for imparting IT education to aspiring young individuals. reach out to you for enrollment purposes.

This collaboration between Google, PITB, and Tech Valley signifies a significant step towards enhancing digital literacy and creating more opportunities for aspiring professionals in Pakistan. By making these scholarships accessible to a wide range of individuals, regardless of their educational background, the initiative aims to democratize access to digital skills and empower learners to thrive in the digital age.

With generous support from Google, aspiring professionals in Pakistan now have a chance to acquire valuable skills and knowledge through the Google Career Certification Scholarships. By offering training in a diverse range of digital disciplines, this initiative paves the way for individuals to enhance their employability and contribute meaningfully to the country’s digital economy.

Read More: