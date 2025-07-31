Proton Launches New Authenticator App For Secure 2fa

Proton has introduced a new privacy feature named Proton Authenticator, which provides dynamically generated two-factor authentication codes for secure login.

The free software is now available for download on all platforms, such as iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux. With this new privacy app, users can sync codes and accounts between devices with the help of the Proton Authenticator app.

According to the company, like its other apps and features, Proton Authenticator is an open-source app that employs end-to-end encryption to secure user data.

The users can freely import login codes from other authentication apps, the company added. Additionally, the app automatically stores codes and also operates without internet connectivity.

“Two-factor authentication is not only necessary for privacy-conscious people – it’s necessary for all of us. Proton Authenticator is designed for anyone who needs a secure, transparent, and easy way to safeguard their accounts,” said Eamonn Maguire, Head of Account Security at Proton.

“We believe strong security should never come at the cost of your convenience or privacy. That’s why we’ve developed Proton Authenticator: to give users peace of mind that their 2FA codes are available wherever they need them, without relying on Google or Microsoft. We’re putting users firmly in control not only over their data, but the way they access their online accounts,” he added.

Two-factor authentication via an app offers users one additional layer of protection against attackers hijacking accounts.

SMS-based two-factor authentication is another alternative, but it is usually susceptible to SIM-swapping attacks, where attackers can intercept your phone calls and texts.

Proton is embarking on a product launch spree. Last week, the firm introduced a privacy-oriented AI chatbot called Lumo, which doesn’t store any conversation history or utilize user data for model training.

Other Apps and Features

The company also provides tons of other security features and apps that users can use to have secure conversations, one of which is the ”Proton Mail”.

Proton Mail is the world’s largest secure email service. It offers end-to-end encryption and lots of other great security features to keep your communications private.

The Swiss end-to-end encrypted email service was launched in 2014. It is owned by the non-profit Proton Foundation through its subsidiary Proton AG.

It has more than 100 million users, and it has worked on an invite-only model since the early mass adoption.