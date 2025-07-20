By Manik Aftab ⏐ 6 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
Ps5 Overheating Concerns Grow Ahead Of Gta Vi Release

The PS5 is under fresh scrutiny as reports of overheating during high-demand games like Death Stranding 2 spark concern over how well it can handle upcoming blockbusters such as GTA VI. With Rockstar’s next big release on the horizon, players are questioning whether the PlayStation 5 can deliver smooth gameplay without performance or hardware issues.

Sony’s flagship console has shown signs of strain, particularly with Death Stranding 2, a PlayStation 5 exclusive known for its detailed environments and rich visuals. Multiple users have reported overheating issues, especially when accessing the in-game map. In many cases, the console’s fans ramp up aggressively, triggering warning messages, even on new or well-maintained units. Although less frequent, some players have also encountered overheating during regular gameplay.

The overheating problem isn’t limited to Death Stranding 2. Similar issues have been noted with other demanding titles like Black Myth: Wukong and Final Fantasy XVI. These recurring problems raise broader concerns about the PS5’s ability to handle increasingly intensive next-gen games.

GTA VI is expected to be one of the most graphically complex games ever released on the PS5. Rockstar’s track record of creating densely populated open-world environments and advanced gameplay mechanics suggests that the game will push the console to its limits. Historically, previous GTA titles have struggled with performance on consoles. For instance, GTA IV had frame drops on PS3, and GTA V was capped at 30 FPS on PS4. Similarly, Red Dead Redemption 2 maintained 30 FPS on newer hardware.

GTA VI May Push PS5 Hardware to Its Limits

While the rumored PS5 Pro may offer improved performance, it is expected to retain the same CPU as the original PS5. Analysts, including Digital Foundry’s Richard Leadbetter, believe this CPU could still be a bottleneck. He points out that the challenge lies more with processing complex game simulations than with graphical rendering. Therefore, even a PS5 Pro might not deliver a consistent 60 FPS for games like GTA VI.

Although 30 FPS remains a common standard for many console titles, any compromise in frame rate combined with lower texture quality and resolution may impact the overall experience. The current overheating incidents suggest that next-gen titles like GTA VI could present serious performance challenges for the PS5.

As anticipation for GTA VI builds, questions remain about whether the PS5 is truly ready for the next generation of gaming or if performance trade-offs will be unavoidable to maintain stable hardware function.

