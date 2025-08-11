PSEB and MoITT Launch 6-Month Paid Internship Program
The Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoITT), in collaboration with the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), has announced the launch of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program—Industry Placement initiative.
This six-month paid program aims to provide eligible final-year IT students and recent graduates with practical, hands-on industry experience. Selected candidates will work with leading IT companies in Pakistan and receive a monthly stipend of PKR 30,000.
According to MoITT, the initiative is designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements, enhancing employability and fostering innovation. The program also aligns with the government’s vision to strengthen Pakistan’s IT sector and expand its skilled workforce.
Applications are now open, and interested candidates can apply through the official portal: skills.techdestination.com.
